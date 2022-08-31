The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Kane Brown arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

 Evan Agostini

HUNTINGTON — Kane Brown, who just announced the U.S. leg of his global "Drunk or Dreaming" tour, will perform at Huntington's Mountain Health Arena on March 25, 2023.

Special guests Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett and LOCASH will join on select dates.

