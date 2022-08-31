HUNTINGTON — Kane Brown, who just announced the U.S. leg of his global "Drunk or Dreaming" tour, will perform at Huntington's Mountain Health Arena on March 25, 2023.
Special guests Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett and LOCASH will join on select dates.
Tickets go on sale at at axis.com at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, the same day Brown's anticipated new album "Different Man" is released.
Brown, a multi-platinum, five-time AMA award-winning entertainer, recently performed on the MTV VMAs — the first male country artist to perform on the show.
Named to the Time100 list of the most influential people in the world, Brown has released two studio albums, three EPs, has over 12 billion streams, multiple Multi-Platinum, Platinum and Gold RIAA certifications, received five American Music Awards, and was the first Black solo artist to receive an ACM Award for Video of the Year for his hit single “Worldwide Beautiful.”
Both of Brown’s studio albums reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart while "Experiment" reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 Chart and his self-titled album reached No. 5. Upon the release of his "Kane Brown Deluxe Version" in October 2017, Brown made history as the first artist to lead all five of Billboard’s main country charts simultaneously.
Visit kanebrownmusic.com for a full list of tour dates, additional pre-sale and ticket on-sale information.
