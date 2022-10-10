KENOVA -- This year’s Kenova Pumpkin House will be on display from Oct. 28 through the night of Nov. 2.
Carving in preparation for the display begins Saturday, Oct. 22, at 748 Beech St.
Between 500 and 600 pumpkins will be placed each day from Oct. 22-28 to achieve a goal of over 3,000 glowing jack-'o-lanterns.
Volunteers are needed from Oct. 22-29 for scooping, carving and placing of pumpkins, and Nov. 2-5 for clean up. Groups from schools, churches and community organizations are also encouraged to volunteer.
Prizes will be awarded for the top three best carved pumpkins in the high school and middle school divisions and most carved pumpkins submitted by a school. The winners will be announced at 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
The Pumpkin House is part of theCeredo-Kenova AutumnFestwith events taking place Oct. 21-30. This year’s festival includes a pageant, parade, car show, tractor show, bake-off, canning competition, a “PumpkinBall” (pickleball) tournament and a scarecrow hunt.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.