Kentucky Senator Morgan McGarvey holds a state map showing infection rate of COVID-19 among Kentucky counties during the opening day of the Kentucky State Legislature special session in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. The race to replace retiring Democrat John Yarmuth in Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District pits state Sen. Morgan McGarvey against state Rep. Attica Scott in the Democratic primary for what has been the lone seat held by Democrats in Kentucky in recent years.
FILE - In this March 2, 2020, file photo, state Rep. Attica Scott, D-Louisville, speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. On Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, The race to replace retiring Democrat John Yarmuth in Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District pits state Sen. Morgan McGarvey against state Rep. Attica Scott in the Democratic primary for what has been the lone seat held by Democrats in Kentucky in recent years
Kentucky Democratic candidate for Senate Charles Booker fills out his ballot during early voting in the Kentucky primary in Louisville, Ky., Thursday, May 12.
Photos by Timothy D. Easley | The Associated Press
Kentucky Senator Morgan McGarvey holds a state map showing infection rate of COVID-19 among Kentucky counties during the opening day of the Kentucky State Legislature special session in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. The race to replace retiring Democrat John Yarmuth in Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District pits state Sen. Morgan McGarvey against state Rep. Attica Scott in the Democratic primary for what has been the lone seat held by Democrats in Kentucky in recent years.
Timothy D. Easley - freelancer, FR43398 AP
FILE - In this March 2, 2020, file photo, state Rep. Attica Scott, D-Louisville, speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. On Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, The race to replace retiring Democrat John Yarmuth in Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District pits state Sen. Morgan McGarvey against state Rep. Attica Scott in the Democratic primary for what has been the lone seat held by Democrats in Kentucky in recent years
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump’s winning streak in U.S. Senate primaries is on the line Tuesday as voters in five states cast their ballots in midterm elections.
Trump made bold endorsements in backing celebrity heart surgeon Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd in North Carolina. The once little-known Budd is now in a strong position to win the Republican nomination, but Oz is locked in a tight primary against a former hedge fund CEO and a community activist. The primaries follow a resounding win in Ohio’s May 3 contest by Trump’s Senate candidate, JD Vance.
On the Democratic side, Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman revealed Sunday that he had suffered a stroke but was on his way to a “full recovery.”
Pennsylvania, Oregon and Idaho are holding primaries for governor on Tuesday.
In Congress, U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn is trying to survive a Republican primary in North Carolina after a turbulent first term in office.
Here’s what to watch in Tuesday’s primary in Kentucky:
U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, the chair of the House Budget Committee and the only Democrat in Kentucky’s congressional delegation, is retiring, opening up his seat for the first time in 16 years.
On the Democratic side, state Sen. Morgan McGarvey and state Rep. Attica Scott are playing up their progressive credentials in the Louisville-area 3rd District. Despite their underdog status, several Republicans are also running for the seat, which Yarmuth won in 2006 by ousting a veteran GOP congresswoman.
The Louisville mayor’s race is also getting outsize interest this year after someone fired on one of the candidates while he was in his campaign office. Democrat Craig Greenberg escaped with a bullet hole in his sweater in the Feb. 14 shooting, and a local social justice activist was charged with attempted murder.
Greenberg is one of eight candidates running in the Democratic primary. A Republican hasn’t held the mayor’s office in Kentucky’s largest city in several decades.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.