LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Kingdom, Louisville’s family-friendly entertainment destination, has introduced an exclusive Diamond season pass to its range of pass options.
The Diamond Season Pass includes:
Free parking
Four bring-a-friend free tickets and discounts
Up to 50% off of Hurricane Bay Cabanas
Discounts to select Herschend Family Entertainment properties
A limited edition Diamond Passholder tumbler
Free ICEEs and soft drinks
Skip the line at select attractions
Early access seating entertainment shows
A limited quantity of these passes will be sold. Currently, the Diamond pass is on sale for $129.99.
There are also Gold and Silver season passes starting at $69.99 that feature perks like free parking and in-park discounts. Free Pre-K season passes are also available for children between the ages of 3 and 5.
Kentucky Kingdom will kick off the 2023 season on Saturday, May 13, beginning with weekends only. Seven-day operations will begin with the opening of Hurricane Bay on Saturday, May 27 through Sunday, Aug. 6.
Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom will return for another year, every weekend in October.
