Medicaid Expansion-Kentucky

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, left, speaks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the Passport Health Plan One-Stop Help Center in Bowling Green, Ky., on July 8, 2022. Beshear on Thursday extended Medicaid coverage for dental, vision and hearing care to hundreds of thousands of Kentucky adults.

 Grace Ramey | Daily News via AP

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday extended Medicaid coverage for dental, vision and hearing care to hundreds of thousands of Kentucky adults, saying the sweeping initiative will remove some of the health-related obstacles keeping people from getting jobs.

The expansion will cover about 900,000 adults enrolled in the state’s Medicaid program, the Democratic governor said at his weekly news conference. They will be eligible for the extended benefits starting Jan. 1, 2023, with no special enrollment period needed.

