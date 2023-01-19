LONDON, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a Huntington woman who was found in the back of a car that led officers on a police chase along Interstate 75 Wednesday morning.
Rachel Louise Carder, 53, was found dead in a vehicle driven by David Maurice Reed, 54, of St. Petersburg, Florida, Kentucky State Police said in a news release.
A state trooper noticed a car driving in a careless manner along the interstate in Madison County around 10 a.m. and pulled the car over, state police spokesman Scottie Pennington said Wednesday morning.
As troopers approached the vehicle, it sped away, and state police pursued the car southbound along I-75 into Laurel County.
The car struck two state police cruisers in Laurel County before it was stopped and the driver, a man, was taken into custody. Police looked in the car and found Carder deceased in the back seat.
Reed was charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, fleeing or evading police, criminal mischief, wanton endangerment, careless driving, resisting arrest and operating a vehicle without a license.
