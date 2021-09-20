FRANKFORT, Ky. — The death toll from the coronavirus increased by another 88 Kentuckians from Saturday to Monday, including several patients who were in their 20s and 30s, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
The governor reported more than 8,500 new COVID-19 cases during the three days.
Most COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths since March 1 have been among people unvaccinated against the coronavirus.
The Bluegrass State reached another vaccination milestone, with 70% of Kentuckians eligible to receive the COVID-19 shots having received at least one dose of the vaccine, the governor said.
“With everything we’re going through right now, we’re focused on not enough people being vaccinated,” he said. “And that’s the power of this delta variant. Getting 70% of a commonwealth vaccinated against a brand new virus is a big feat. And it’s taken a whole lot of work.”
Beshear quickly added: “What we’ve learned with the delta variant is, this is not enough.”
Fewer than half of Kentuckians ages 12 to 17 have received at least a first COVID-19 shot, according to the state. Half of the state’s population ages 18 to 29 have received at least a first dose.
Meanwhile, critical staffing shortages were reported at 63 of the state’s 96 hospitals on Monday, Beshear said. That was an improvement from Saturday, when 74 hospitals had such severe staffing situations — the worst of the pandemic.
Dr. Steven Stack said if more Kentuckians get immunized against the flu, hospitals will have more capacity to care for COVID patients and other patients as well.
“In a typical winter, flu always drives up the number of people in the hospital. In bad years, hospitals really get strained or taxed with the number of influenza patients who fill them,” Stack said in a statement. “The flu vaccine does protect large numbers of people and prevents substantial burdens to the hospitals.”
In West Virginia on Monday, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 212 COVID-19 deaths for the county to date.
Among the 54 new deaths statewide reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Monday were a 65-year-old man, a 60-year-old woman, a 59-year-old woman, a 73-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman, all from Cabell County; a 72-year-old woman from Putnam County; and a 76-year-old man from Wayne County.
In Ohio, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan tested positive Monday for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated against the virus.
In a statement, Ryan said he was experiencing mild symptoms from his breakthrough case and will continue to quarantine from his northeast Ohio home.
“While I’m currently experiencing mild symptoms, I’m grateful to have the protection of a safe and effective vaccine and I know without it, this illness could be much, much worse,” the Democratic congressman said. “I urge all Ohioans to help us crush this pandemic by wearing a mask and getting vaccinated so that we can get back to normal.”
The 47-year-old lawmaker joins the list of more than 80 members of Congress who have contracted the virus since it began to spread in the U.S. in March 2020, according to an Associated Press analysis.
Ryan said he will continue to fulfill his congressional duties virtually until he can return to Washington.