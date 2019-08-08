The Herald-Dispatch
ASHLAND — An Ashland man died Wednesday evening in a Boyd County crash in which police suspect alcohol may have been a factor.
The two-vehicle collision took place at about 11 p.m. in the 3700 block of Route 5 in the Summit community of Boyd County, according to Kentucky State Police in Ashland.
Jason G. Hall, 41, of Ashland, was driving a 2016 Chevy Impala when police say he missed a left-hand turn, striking a guardrail and traveling through a ditch.
When Hall's vehicle re-entered the roadway, it continued into the southbound lane and struck a 2018 Subaru, occupied by Gayla Scott, 67, of Flatwoods, who was driving, and a juvenile passenger, according to police.
Hall was pronounced dead at the scene by the Boyd County Coroner’s office. Scott and her passenger were taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital for treatment.
Police say criminal charges have not been filed as a result of the crash, but alcohol is a suspected contributor. The collision remains under investigation by Trooper Bobby King, who was assisted on scene by Boyd County EMS, the Boyd County Coroner’s Office, Boyd County Sheriff’s Office, Summit Fire Department and Westwood Fire Department.