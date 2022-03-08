FRANKFORT, Ky. — An effort to prevent COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Kentucky advanced Tuesday after a state House committee reined in the bill’s reach to exclude private employers.
The measure was introduced in early January but made no headway for more than two months until the more limited version cleared the Republican-led House State Government Committee. The proposal heads next to the full House.
Republican Rep. Savannah Maddox, the bill’s lead sponsor, acknowledged on social media that provisions applying to private employers were “polarizing to a point that the bill had begun to languish.” Those provisions were removed from the substitute version approved by the committee.
The bill still applies to public colleges and universities as well as local and state governments. It would bar them from requiring disclosure of a person’s coronavirus-related immunization status.
The measure would allow parents to opt out of a COVID-19 vaccine for their school-aged children on the basis of a “conscientious objection.” It also would prohibit vaccine passports.
“The intention is to create as broad protections as possible for Kentuckians to be able to decide for themselves whether or not to receive a vaccine,” Maddox told the committee.
Active COVID-19 cases in W.Va. continue to decline
West Virginia reported 292 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as active cases dropped down to 1,582. That’s 327 fewer active cases than reported Monday, per the state Department of Health and Human Resources coronavirus dashboard.
The state now reports 493,653 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began almost two years ago.
Deaths in the state tied to COVID-19 totaled 6,470 on Tuesday, with 18 of those reported overnight. Among the newly reported deaths were a 51-year-old woman from Lincoln County, a 73-year-old woman from Cabell County and an 86-year-old woman from Mason County.
Hospitalizations for the virus dropped below 400 on Tuesday, to 397, for the first time since August. That’s seven fewer people hospitalized Tuesday than Monday. Five of those patients are children, per the dashboard.
Of patients hospitalized, 99 are in an intensive care unit — including four children — and 55 patients are receiving care on a ventilator.
More than 57% of those in the hospital are unvaccinated. That increased to 71% for people in the ICU and to 67% unvaccinated for those on ventilators.
The most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19 is by being fully vaccinated.
To date, more than 56% of eligible West Virginians report being fully vaccinated. Another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated. Of people fully vaccinated, nearly 43% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Ohio city drops mask mandate as COVID cases fall
Ohio’s capital and largest city has dropped its mask mandate amid a continuing fall in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther had implemented the mandate in September as COVID-19 cases spiked driven by the delta variant.
“We are encouraged by the declining number of cases and that the burden on our health care professionals and frontline workers has been greatly reduced,” said Ginther, who signed city council legislation Monday doing away with the mandate.
Immunocompromised individuals and those who aren’t vaccinated should consider continuing to wear a mask, Ginther said.
Columbus City Schools, the state’s largest district, on Tuesday also dropped its mask mandate.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 1,718.71 new cases per day on Feb. 20 to 855.57 new cases per day on March 6, according to data collected by the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.