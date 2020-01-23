ASHLAND — King’s Daughters Orthopedics and Sports Medicine is hosting two free events focusing on female athletes next week.
The first is open to the public and takes place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 30. The second, targeted toward health care professionals, takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 31.
Both events are free to attend and occur in the King’s Daughters Health Education Center (lower level of the Lexington Avenue parking facility).
“We are very excited about these events focusing on the female athlete,” said Dr. Andy Gilliland, King’s Daughters sports medicine physician, in a release. “In years past, medical attention has been placed heavily on the male athlete, but research shows that female athletes are more likely to suffer from certain sports-related injuries like concussions. In fact, women and girls sustain more concussions than their male counterparts. After months of planning, we have been able to pull together a team of local and national experts to share their knowledge with our community.”
The keynote speaker for both events is Katherine Snedaker, a brain injury professional, therapist, researcher, brain injury survivor and parent of a child with a brain injury. She is the executive director and founder of PINK Concussions, a nonprofit organization focused on female brain injury. PINK Concussions’ mission is to improve the research, medical care and community support for females with brain injury, including concussion from sports, violence, accidents or military service.
The Jan. 30 event is designed for parents, athletes and coaches and will provide more information about specific issues affecting female athletes, including nutrition and concussions. Food, giveaways and door prizes are available.
In addition to Snedaker, the schedule of events includes a presentation from Marshall University sports dietitian Tim Bender, who will discuss the female athlete triad, nutritional issues and recommendations for female athletes. A panel made up of local women and girls who have experienced sports-related concussions will also be featured.
The Sports Medicine Symposium on Jan. 31 takes a more clinical approach to issues affecting female athletes. Attendees are eligible to receive CME/CNE credit, and continuing education credit is available for athletic trainers. The symposium is intended to enhance the knowledge and skill of the health care professional in the diagnosis, treatment and education of female athlete injuries.
RSVPs to the symposium are required by Monday, Jan. 27.
To register for either event or for questions, call Laura Patrick at 606-408-8288 or email laura.patrick@kdmc.kdhs.us.