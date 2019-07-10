The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON — One of the many changes coming to the Memorial Student Center at Marshall University progressed on Tuesday in the food court as local Italian favorite La Famiglia installed its brick oven.
The specialty oven, which is Marshall green, will allow La Famiglia to offer the same quality food to Marshall students, faculty and staff that it offers at its 6th Avenue location. The oven, which weighs approximately 6,500 pounds, was purchased from brick oven manufacturer Marra Forni and shipped from Beltsville, Maryland.
The addition of the local cuisine is just one of many changes coming to the student center. Chick-Fil-A is expanding to full service and Steak and Shake is going from a food truck to a permanent spot in the food court, along with Huntington Market, a Boston Market-type eatery, and a Simply To-Go station with pre-made food.
The food court will open into the lobby of the student center, which is also undergoing a transformation. Each food vendor will have its own check out stations, which officials say will make it even faster to grab lunch between classes.
The food court renovations are anticipated to be complete by August.