LEWISBURG, W.Va. — Lainey Wilson, the 2022 ACM New Female of the Year winner, will perform at the State Fair of West Virginia on Aug. 14. Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

"We're thrilled to add Lainey Wilson to our roster of performers this year," State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said. "Our 2023 lineup is one for the books, and we are not done yet!"

