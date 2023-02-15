Lainey Wilson performs during Marty Stuart’s 19th annual Late Night Jam in Nashville, Tenn., on June 8. Wilson is having a breakout year as she tops the Country Music Association Awards nominations in her first year as a nominee, earning nods in six categories including album of the year, female vocalist of the year and song of the year.
Lainey Wilson performs during Marty Stuart’s 19th annual Late Night Jam in Nashville, Tenn., on June 8. Wilson is having a breakout year as she tops the Country Music Association Awards nominations in her first year as a nominee, earning nods in six categories including album of the year, female vocalist of the year and song of the year.
LEWISBURG, W.Va. — Lainey Wilson, the 2022 ACM New Female of the Year winner, will perform at the State Fair of West Virginia on Aug. 14. Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
"We're thrilled to add Lainey Wilson to our roster of performers this year," State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said. "Our 2023 lineup is one for the books, and we are not done yet!"
Tickets will only be available viaETIXor by calling 1-800-514-3849. Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., or Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair Box Office until later this spring.
