Regional jazz singer Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. will perform in 12 West Virginia towns this holiday season.
Murphy is a Logan County, West Virginia, native and the 2011 winner of NBC TV’s "America’s Got Talent." This is his 12th annual “Home For The Holidays” Christmas tour.
The 2022 Christmas tour will feature Murphy crooning his way through an all-new show filled with holiday classics and fan favorites from the Great American Songbook.
For the first time, his special guest for the holiday tour will be a non-musical variety act. “The Cline Twins’, the young Canadian brothers from the 2022 "America’s Got Talent" season, will bring their hockey stick dynamics to dazzle audiences.
Tickets for the "Landau Home For The Holidays” tour are on sale now for some shows. Fans can reserve tickets for shows in advance by emailing tickets@landaumurphyjr.com or by calling the “Landau Line” tour ticket box office at 304-578-5811.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to the show for Murphy's “Kids Joy Toy Drive” and to receive a digital copy of his “Christmas Made For Two” full-length Christmas album.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.