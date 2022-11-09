Overnight work on Interstate 64 between mile markers 43 and 45 will cause some lane closures.
From 8 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday, work will be done that will allow eastbound traffic on the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge to be moved to the new Nitro WWI Memorial Bridge. Eastbound on-ramp traffic at the St. Albans interchange (Exit 44) will temporarily continue to use the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge, according to a West Virginia Department of Transportation news release.
Once traffic is shifted to the Nitro WWI Memorial Bridge, the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge will have a new span built on a portion of the existing bridge piers.
When the project is complete, the Nitro WWI Memorial Bridge will carry westbound traffic and the rebuilt Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge will carry eastbound traffic.
Leann Ray is the breaking news editor for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.