Overnight work on Interstate 64 between mile markers 43 and 45 will cause some lane closures.

From 8 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday, work will be done that will allow eastbound traffic on the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge to be moved to the new Nitro WWI Memorial Bridge. Eastbound on-ramp traffic at the St. Albans interchange (Exit 44) will temporarily continue to use the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge, according to a West Virginia Department of Transportation news release.

