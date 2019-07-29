LAVALETTE — After a roaring fire ripped through a Wayne County church late Sunday night, church leaders were on the scene Monday to assess the damage to their building, which is expected to be a total loss.
According to Wayne County 911 Dispatch, Florence Memorial United Methodist Church, which was built in 1951, was reported to be on fire just before 11:30 p.m.
"The church members are in a little bit of shock right now, obviously," said Pastor Greg Mullens. "Other churches around the area and across the state have already reached out to offer help, prayers and all those things that we're going to need to be able to rebuild and get back to where we were yesterday."
David Ward, the church's worship leader, said people had occupied the building until about 7 p.m. Sunday and in just a few short hours, neighbors and other people had reported seeing smoke come from the building interior.
Once on scene, fighting the fire proved to be difficult, as crews experienced difficulty getting to the attic — where the fire is believed to have started — due to the size of a small winding metal staircase that led from a room just off the sanctuary to the storage space.
"The guys were bigger and trying to get up that tiny staircase and when they finally got up there it was so smoky they had trouble seeing," said Ward. "When they finally got to the source it was already pretty consuming and all the smoke was being pushed up toward the steeple because there was no vent in the back part."
The Wayne Volunteer Fire Department, Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department and Ceredo Fire Department were the responding agencies.
With the roof mostly gone, pews filled with ash, debris, wet Bibles and hymnals were met with rays of sun and drops of water inside as Mullens, Ward, and a few others waited outside Monday for an insurance adjuster to arrive.
In recent years, the church had funded several improvement projects to both the interior and the exterior of the building, including a redesigned kitchen on the lowest level of the building, new audio and visual equipment for the sanctuary, new security system, and a brand new roof less than six months ago.
What caused the fire remains a mystery, though. While church leaders and the congregation wait patiently to see what the future holds as far as a building goes, it isn't stopping them from remaining faithful in the most trying of times.
"We're giving it all back to God," Mullens said.
"He lets things happen for a reason and we're taking that reason and instead of treating it like the tragedy that it is, we'll treat it as an opportunity to be able to bring His kingdom to earth like we're called to do."