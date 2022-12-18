CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was fatally shot in Chesapeake, Ohio, Sunday afternoon.
At about 3:20 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call of a possible shooting at 283 PD 1831 Apt. 8. Deputies who responded along with Lawrence County EMS personnel found a woman lying face up in the parking lot of the complex.
According to Sheriff Jeff Lawless, witnesses told deputies that the woman, who lived in the upstairs apartment, had gotten into an argument with the man living in the downstairs apartment over a dog. As the argument continued, witnesses said the suspect brandished a handgun and shot the woman, then fled the scene in a gray Nissan SUV.
The Lawrence County Coroner’s Office arrived a short time later and pronounced the victim dead. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.
Lawless said the sheriff’s office is in very early stages of its investigation.
