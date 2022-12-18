The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was fatally shot in Chesapeake, Ohio, Sunday afternoon.

At about 3:20 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call of a possible shooting at 283 PD 1831 Apt. 8. Deputies who responded along with Lawrence County EMS personnel found a woman lying face up in the parking lot of the complex.

