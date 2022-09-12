HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Climate Alliance, Marshall University, Citizen Action Group, Environmental Council and League of Women Voters of WV are hosting a candidate forum from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Marshall University Memorial Student Center, Room BE5.
Candidates from the 1st Congressional District 1, 5th Senatorial District and House of Delegate districts 24, 25, 26 and 27 are invited to participate in the nonpartisan, educational forum. Voters will have the opportunity to hear candidates discuss the future of West Virginia energy, jobs and justice through the lens of climate change.
Candidates will answer written questions from the public and partner organizations during this moderated event. Refreshments will be provided.
