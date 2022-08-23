HUNTINGTON — Country star Lee Brice brings his “Label Me Proud” tour 7 p.m. Thursday to Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Brice broke through on the country charts in 2007 with the hit “She Ain’t Right,” and has carved out an impressive career with No. 1 hits like, “A Woman Like You,” “Hard to Love,” “Rumor” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With,” among others.
He’s also a prolific songwriter whose material has been recorded by everyone from Garth Brooks to Jason Aldean.
The Thursday night concert also features Michael Ray.
The country singer is best known for hits like “Kiss You in the Morning,” “Think a Little Less,” and “Whiskey and Rain.”
His latest hit is “Holy Water.”
Tickets for Lee Brice at Mountain Health Arena start at $39.50.
For more information, visit the Mountain Heath Arena box office or Ticketmaster.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.