The Cabell County Public Library’s main branch is pictured on May 7, 2020, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Public Library recently announced a new partnership with Legal Aid of WV Inc.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 2, and subsequently every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m., representatives of Legal Aid of WV Inc. will be at the library to assist in answering simple legal questions.

