HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Public Library recently announced a new partnership with Legal Aid of WV Inc.
Beginning Friday, Sept. 2, and subsequently every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m., representatives of Legal Aid of WV Inc. will be at the library to assist in answering simple legal questions.
This program, part of the outreach conducted by Legal Aid of WV Inc., can assist patrons with access to health care (Medicaid), custody and visitation, guardianship and adoption, child support, wills and power of attorney, domestic violence, evictions, housing issues, DHHR benefits, employment, bankruptcy and the expungement of certain criminal convictions.
For more information, call the library at 304-528-5700, or call 304-697-2070, ext. 2515. This program is provided by the Lawyer in the School Program.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.