HUNTINGTON — Missing mom's cooking or hosting a smaller affair this Thanksgiving? Consider supporting a local business this holiday instead of doing all the work yourself.
Several businesses in the Tri-State are offering Thanksgiving meals and specials for carry-out this year.
Restaurants:
- Le Bistro in downtown Huntington is offering a total Thanksgiving feast available for pick-up or delivery. The meals serve 4-6 or 8-12 people, and include options like a whole-carved turkey and slow-roasted pork tenderloin. All the feasts include seven sides, including house-made dinner rolls, gouda mac-n-cheese and Le Bistro's signature turkey gravy and sage dressing. Main dishes, side dishes and dessert like bourbon-glazed bread pudding are also available al la carte. Orders are being taken until Nov. 21 with pick-up/delivery being Nov. 25 and 26. Visit Facebook to see the full menu. Call 304-523-2012 to order.
- The Honey Baked Ham Company in Barboursville is offering two holiday feasts: a bone-in half ham, turkey breast and four sides for $119.99; and a bone-in half ham and four sides for $94.99. Call 304-733-4266 to order.
- Buddy's All-American Bar-B-Que on 3rd Avenue in Huntington is offering a feast that includes a smoked turkey breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, stuffing, green beans and rolls for $74.99. It can feed 6-10 people. Homemade creme pie is also available for $14.99. Reserve by Nov. 19. Call 304-522-9869 to order.
- Main Street on Central in Barboursville is offering a Thanksgiving take-out option that serves four. It includes Sous Vide skin-on turkey breast, stuffing, gravy, sweet potato mash, roasted Brussels spouts and eight dinner rolls for $120. Order by calling 304-955-5109. Pick-up will be between 4:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 25.
- The Hall of Fame Cafes in both Huntington and Ashland are offering a choice of either applewood smoked ham or slow roasted turkey with traditional stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, corn, cranberry relish, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie. Servings for four is $59.99 and servings for eight is $99.99. Pre-order by 4 p.m. Nov. 22 by calling 304-697-9800 (either location) and ask to speak to a manager. Can be picked up Nov. 25.
- Let's Eat at Heritage Station in Huntington is taking orders for its bread pudding, which serves approximately 20 and comes with a bourbon butter sauce. Call 304-654-2003.
Shops
- The Butcher Shop, the new spot at The Summit on U.S. 60 between Huntington and Barboursville, is taking orders through today, Nov. 18, for turkey. Options are turkey breast for $4/lb. raw and $10/lb. sous vide and whole turkeys, raw only, for $4/lb. Call 304-736-3588 to order.
- Paula Vega Cupcakes in downtown Huntington is taking orders for desserts, including Thanksgiving classics like pumpkin rolls and pumpkin pie. The shop is also offering other pie options like pecan; cheesecakes, including a pumpkin option; and dinner cakes. Call 304-972-2253 to order.
- Nomada Bakery at Heritage Station in downtown Huntington is offering several Thanksgiving offerings, including the features cranberry curd tarts, Dulce de Leche carrot cake and pesto star bread. The bakery is also offering cranberry and cream brioche croissant knots, dinner rolls, Waldorf chicken salad and cranberry pecan oatmeal cookies. Order by Nov. 23 online at nomadabakery.com or call 681-204-5528.
- Austin's at The Market in downtown Huntington if offering Thanksgiving pints ($14.99) or quart ($24.99) pack in three flavors of their homemade ice cream: pumpkin pie, pumpkin cheesecake and pecan pumpkin roll. You can mix and match, but must get one pumpkin. Visit the store to purchase or order by calling 304-521-2580/texting 304-633-8424.