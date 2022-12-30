HUNTINGTON — It could take an experienced knitter a day to complete a hat or about a week for an inexperienced knitter. A knitting machine takes no more than five minutes.
Kristy Browning is the business manager at the Cabell County Public Library. She recently restarted the knitting and crocheting club after it disbanded during the COVID-19 pandemic. The club meets every Tuesday from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the library.
It has collected a lot of yarn from donations, so Browning thought of a way to use it up.
“We have so much yarn that it would take a really long time for us to hand-knit everything,” she said.
A knitting machine will help the club make a bunch of hats and scarves very quickly that can be donated to the community.
“Even though we like to hand-knit, I thought we could also use that to quickly make items out of our yarn that we have,” she said. “We can give them to our Information and Referral department here in the library and they can hand them out to people who need warm things to wear for the winter.”
She also wants to use the money to purchase a ball winder and swift to allow a knitter to divide a lot of yarn into smaller balls that are easier to work with. Both the machine and ball winder each cost around $50 each. After posting about it on Facebook, Browning raised the money in under an hour.
“We will also catalog those items as usable items so if somebody had a library card, they could just come in and use them in their own time,” she said.
