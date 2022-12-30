The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The knitting and crocheting club meets every Tuesday from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Cabell County Library.

 Photo courtesy of Metro Creative

HUNTINGTON — It could take an experienced knitter a day to complete a hat or about a week for an inexperienced knitter. A knitting machine takes no more than five minutes.

Kristy Browning is the business manager at the Cabell County Public Library. She recently restarted the knitting and crocheting club after it disbanded during the COVID-19 pandemic. The club meets every Tuesday from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the library.

