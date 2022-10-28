The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Logan County’s Kate Boytek will release her first single this weekend in Charleston.

 Submitted photo

Logan County native Kate Boytek will release her first single, “Hell or High Water,” at noon Sunday, Oct. 30, at Fife Street Brewing in Charleston.

A little less than a decade ago, Boytek released two EPs and is still proud of them, but says that they don’t reflect who she is now because she has grown as an artist and as a person.

