The holidays are a busy time for everyone, so take some off the pressure off by ordering in a holiday meal. Four local places are offering unique, limited-edition catered options.
Feasts:
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
The holidays are a busy time for everyone, so take some off the pressure off by ordering in a holiday meal. Four local places are offering unique, limited-edition catered options.
Feasts:
Le Bistro - The Huntington restaurant has six different combinations made for two different size groups and each feast comes with select sides. All items including main courses, sides, dessert and alcohol are available a la carte. Order by Dec. 17 for pickup or delivery on Dec. 23 or 24.
Bob Evans - Offers four “heat and serve” options for up to ten people, pies and additional sides are available a la carte.
Cracker Barrel - Order a ham or prime rib dinner for pickup, Dec. 21 through 28. Pies, sides and entrees are available a la carte.
The Honey Baked Ham Co. - This ham dinner feeds 10 to 12 and includes cheesy au gratin potatoes, green bean casserole, cinnamon apples and a red velvet cake for under $150.
Appetizer:
Butter it Up - Get a charcuterie board for Christmas or New Year’s. There are seven pre-made boards, four choices for kids or a "Build Your Own" option. Orders must be placed at least 48 hours before pickup now through Dec. 28. Call or visit the restaurant to purchase.
Dessert:
Austin’s - Order one of six different ice cream pies by Dec. 14 for pickup on Dec. 22 or 23, each is $27.
The Venetian Estate - Order a pumpkin, apple, pecan or chocolate pecan pie now through the end of December.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.