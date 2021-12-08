CHARLESTON — An additional 127 prizes have been awarded to youth in West Virginia through Gov. Jim Justice's "Do it for Babydog: Round 3" vaccination sweepstakes.
Maddalynn Paris of Weirton won this week’s individual grand prize of a $50,000 Educational Savings Fund.
An additional 25 youth won a $10,000 Educational Savings Fund, in the form of a 529 plan managed by the State Treasurer’s Office, which will be invested and grow over time.
Another 100 young West Virginians won a Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License.
Local prize winners include:
$10,000 Educational Savings Fund
Hunter Crouse, Scott Depot
Noah Campbell, Hurricane
Scott Nichols, Hurricane
Sophie Evans, Logan
Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License
Ryker Humphreys, Mason
Emma Mccomas, Ona
Ruby Stutler, Winfield
Molly Flick, Hurricane
Ellison Thomas, Hurricane
Kristen Meadows, Hurricane
Delilah Sargent, Gallipolis Ferry
Haylee Francis, Hurricane
Ainsley Jackson, Milton
Hudson Weidman, Hurricane
Jacob Lockhart, Culloden
Joseph Davis, East Lynn
Do it for Babydog: Round 3 is focused on educating children and their parents on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine and the importance of getting West Virginia’s youngest residents vaccinated. Next week is the final week of the competition. One student will receive a $100,000 Educational Savings Fund and one school will receive a $100,000 check and will host a special holiday party with Santa (Justice) and his reindeer (Babydog) bringing presents for students.
All West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to enter the sweepstakes.
Online registration to be eligible to win in the final prize drawing will remain open until Sunday, Dec. 12, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Winners will be announced the week of Dec. 13.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.