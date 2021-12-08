The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

governor's office

A sign for Gov. Jim Justice's vaccine campaign, "Do It For Babydog," is shown on a truck that was awarded as a prize in the lottery. 

 W.Va. Governor's Office photo

CHARLESTON — An additional 127 prizes have been awarded to youth in West Virginia through Gov. Jim Justice's "Do it for Babydog: Round 3" vaccination sweepstakes.

Maddalynn Paris of Weirton won this week’s individual grand prize of a $50,000 Educational Savings Fund.

An additional 25 youth won a $10,000 Educational Savings Fund, in the form of a 529 plan managed by the State Treasurer’s Office, which will be invested and grow over time.

Another 100 young West Virginians won a Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License.

Local prize winners include:

$10,000 Educational Savings Fund

  • Hunter Crouse, Scott Depot
  • Noah Campbell, Hurricane
  • Scott Nichols, Hurricane
  • Sophie Evans, Logan

Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License

  • Ryker Humphreys, Mason
  • Emma Mccomas, Ona
  • Ruby Stutler, Winfield
  • Molly Flick, Hurricane
  • Ellison Thomas, Hurricane
  • Kristen Meadows, Hurricane
  • Delilah Sargent, Gallipolis Ferry
  • Haylee Francis, Hurricane
  • Ainsley Jackson, Milton
  • Hudson Weidman, Hurricane
  • Jacob Lockhart, Culloden
  • Joseph Davis, East Lynn

Do it for Babydog: Round 3 is focused on educating children and their parents on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine and the importance of getting West Virginia’s youngest residents vaccinated. Next week is the final week of the competition. One student will receive a $100,000 Educational Savings Fund and one school will receive a $100,000 check and will host a special holiday party with Santa (Justice) and his reindeer (Babydog) bringing presents for students.

All West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to enter the sweepstakes.

Online registration to be eligible to win in the final prize drawing will remain open until Sunday, Dec. 12, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Winners will be announced the week of Dec. 13.

