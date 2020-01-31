HUNTINGTON — Those who have wondered about the world of beekeeping, exploring a language or how to strum a tune on a guitar will have the chance to learn such skills at the Cabell County Career Technology Center this spring.
The school is offering five hobby classes beginning next week — American Sign Language, wreath design, beekeeping, basket weaving and guitar lessons — that are open to the community.
Each class meets weekly beginning the week of Feb. 4 through March 10.
Participants will pay an annual fee of $20, which is good for other classes throughout the year, and a $40 enrollment fee per course.
Frank Barnett, director and programs coordinator at CCCTC, said the classes are a way to get community members involved in something interactive and worthwhile.
“It’s a really social activity,” Barnett said. “The school is the hub of the community, and it gets people in here to see what else we offer and gives us a chance to give back.”
Barnett said the program hosts classes two to three times each year, and tries to make sure they are affordable for participants.
“We only charge enough to pay our instructors,” Barnett said.
People who register for classes together as a couple will pay only one $40 registration fee.
“This gives people the opportunity to have a good place to come with a friend or with a partner and get some time to enjoy themselves,” Barnett said. “They get a product, too, at the end of the day.”
Some of the more popular classes, like sign language, are repeated each cycle, and Barnett said instructors will work to keep participants progressing should they choose to take the class a second or third time.
Those interested can call 304-528-5108 for dates, times and to register.