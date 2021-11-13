BARBOURSVILLE — Nicaragua Education, Shelter and Health Fund (NESH) will host the ninth annual “Dr. Skip” Turner Memorial Run for Los Ninos 5K Run/Walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Barboursville Park. The race will begin at the lake and go out to the soccer fields and back.
Proceeds from the race will go to Nicaragua to fund construction of houses, sponsor medical school and college students, provide uniforms for school-age children and host Christmas parties for several hundred children in the Vera Cruz area of Managua.
Preregistration cost is $20 per person ($25 on race day). Children 5 and younger are $5. Group rates are also available.
Visit Tristateracer.com to download an entry form or, for a small additional fee, register online.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.