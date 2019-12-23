LOUISA, Ky. — A man wanted in connection with a shooting late Sunday night was captured Monday afternoon, according to a release from the Louisa Kentucky Police Department.
Police say 41-year-old Ryan Young of Louisa, Kentucky, was wanted in connection to a shooting Dec. 22 on North Main Cross Street in Louisa. During an investigation, it was discovered that Bradley Meade, 37, of Bevinsville, Kentucky, had been shot in the leg while visiting his girlfriend's residence, the release stated.
According to a press release, Meade visited his girlfriend's home on North Main Cross Street in Louisa. When he got there, he got into an argument with Young. Police say Young shot at Meade from his car, hitting him in the leg.
Meade was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
Young is charged with first-degree assault and wanton endangerment. He was arrested along U.S. 23 in the Burnaugh area of Boyd County and is lodged at the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.