LOUISA, Ky. — A man wanted in connection to a shooting late Sunday night is believed to be in Wayne, West Virginia, according to a release from the Louisa Kentucky Police Department.
Police say 41-year-old Ryan Young of Louisa, Kentucky, is wanted in connection to a shooting Dec. 22 on North Main Cross Street in Louisa. During an investigation, it was discovered that Bradley Meade, 37, of Bevinsville, Kentucky, had been shot in the leg while visiting his girlfriend's residence, the release stated.
According to a press release, Meade visited his girlfriend's home on North Main Cross Street in Louisa. When he got there, he got into an argument with Young. Police say Young shot at Meade from his car, hitting him in the leg.
Meade was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
An warrant was issued for Young's arrest. He's charged with first-degree assault and wanton endangerment. Police believe he may be in the area in Wayne, W.Va.
Residents are asked to contact their local law enforcement with any information about his whereabouts.
The case remains under investigation.