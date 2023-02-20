LEWISBURG, W.Va. — Multi-talented artist Ludacris will appear at the State Fair of West Virginia on Saturday, Aug. 19. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.
"We are extremely excited to add Ludacris to our 2023 lineup," said Kelly Collins, State Fair CEO. "The Main Stage is going to be packed with awesome performances that we can't wait to share with you!"
As a recording artist, he has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide, thanks to the blockbuster success of such singles as "Stand Up," "Get Back," "Southern Hospitality," "Number One Spot," "Money Maker" and "My Chick Bad."
Tickets will only be available viaETIXor by calling 1-800-514-3849 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., or Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair Box Office until later in the spring.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.