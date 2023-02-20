The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — Multi-talented artist Ludacris will appear at the State Fair of West Virginia on Saturday, Aug. 19. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.

"We are extremely excited to add Ludacris to our 2023 lineup," said Kelly Collins, State Fair CEO. "The Main Stage is going to be packed with awesome performances that we can't wait to share with you!"

