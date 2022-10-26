The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Autumn leaves decorate Harris Riverfront Park on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

Fall color now covers the majority of the Mountain State and the West Virginia Department of Tourism continues to urge individuals to share current foliage conditions to their social media channels.

The foliage in both the Northern and Eastern Panhandles of West Virginia are nearing peak color. Stellar color also shines from the capital city of Charleston where the warm hues are estimated to now be at 80% peak.

