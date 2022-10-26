Fall color now covers the majority of the Mountain State and the West Virginia Department of Tourism continues to urge individuals to share current foliage conditions to their social media channels.
The foliage in both the Northern and Eastern Panhandles of West Virginia are nearing peak color. Stellar color also shines from the capital city of Charleston where the warm hues are estimated to now be at 80% peak.
Extraordinary color continues into the southern portions of the state including the Hatfield-McCoy Mountains where foliage is believed to currently be at 75%. A multitude of reds and yellows can be spotted within the New River-Greenbrier Valley region, specifically in Mercer County where foliage is at 70% peak color. Head to any of these locations for iconic leaf-peeping opportunities over the weekend and into next week.
“It’s not too late to experience this year’s exceptional fall colors in Almost Heaven,” said West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “We are still asking West Virginians to be ambassadors for the Mountain State by sharing the beauty of our hiking trails by posting videos on their social media channels using #AlmostHeaven and #AllTrails. The first 500 people who do make posts will receive exclusive West Virginia tourism merchandise.”
It is not too late to register for a free AllTrails Pro membership to assist nature lovers in experiencing this annual phenomena.