HUNTINGTON — A man charged in the June 2019 death of a 94-year-old Huntington man has been extradited back to West Virginia and will appear in Cabell County Magistrate Court this week.
Seth Ellis Donald, 36, was taken into custody on a first-degree murder charge in Beverly Hills, California, on July 26, 2020. He was extradited back to Huntington on July 26, 2021.
According to information from the Huntington Police Department, on June 6, 2019, Huntington Police officers and Cabell County EMS paramedics were sent to the Woodlands Retirement Community, at 1 Bradley Foster Drive, for a call regarding a deceased person.
When paramedics arrived, they were directed to a wooded area of the property where the victim, Maurice L. Sill, was located. Sill, who was a resident of the Woodlands, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to HPD.
It was determined, after further investigation by officers, that Sill’s death was a criminal act, which led to the first-degree murder charge against Donald, according to HPD.
According to his obituary, Sill, known as “Moe,” retired from the Department of Sociology and Anthropology at Marshall in 1990.
His jobs earlier in life included being an agricultural missionary in India and serving as a training officer for the Peace Corps.
Sill was survived by five children, 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Donald was related to Sill, but investigators said Tuesday they are not disclosing the extent of the familial relationship at this time.
Donald’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5.
