HUNTINGTON (AP) — A Barboursville man accused of secretly recording a foreign exchange student has been charged with possessing child porn, police said Tuesday.

State troopers received a complaint in April from the 17-year-old student, who reported finding a hidden camera in the bathroom of her host home. A search warrant led to the discovery of another camera in the student's bedroom, officials said.

