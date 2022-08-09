HUNTINGTON (AP) — A Barboursville man accused of secretly recording a foreign exchange student has been charged with possessing child porn, police said Tuesday.
State troopers received a complaint in April from the 17-year-old student, who reported finding a hidden camera in the bathroom of her host home. A search warrant led to the discovery of another camera in the student's bedroom, officials said.
Darrel Wells, of Barboursville, was arrested Monday after a digital forensics investigation was concluded, police said. He was charged with possession of child pornography and criminal invasion of privacy.
Wells, 55, is lodged at the Western Regional Jail and Correctional Facility. Online records don't indicate whether he has an attorney who could comment.
