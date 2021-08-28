HUNTINGTON — After four people were shot Friday — two fatally, including a juvenile — Huntington detectives are working to put together the puzzle of what transpired in the incident reported along Oney Avenue.
David Lee Ross Jr., 34, of Huntington, was booked in Western Regional Jail at 4:30 a.m. Saturday after being charged by Huntington Police with two counts of murder.
According to the Huntington Police Department, patrol officers were called to the 300 block of Oney Avenue at about 8:15 p.m. Friday on reports of several people being shot. There, officers found Dusti Davis, 36, dead of an apparent gunshot wound.
A male juvenile was also found at the scene with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, but died shortly after. Police did not release his name.
While processing the scene, another man was taken to the hospital after he approached officers and said he had been shot, according to police. Detectives believe he was also connected to the shooting.
Soon after, another shooting was reported in the 900 block of 27th Street. Officers found a juvenile had been shot and took them to a hospital. Detectives also believe this to be connected to the Oney Avenue shooting.
Cabell County 911 received at least three reports involving the shooting in a 30-minute time frame. The first report was made around 8:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Davis Street, near St. Louis Avenue. A caller said they heard 15 gunshots in the area.
The second was received around 8:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of Adams Avenue in West Huntington.
The third was received around 8:40 p.m. in the 900 block of 27th Street, near Marcum Terrace. A 14-year-old boy was reportedly shot in the shoulder.
The incident is still being investigated, and detectives are searching for additional witnesses and involved parties. Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Huntington Police Detective Bureau at 304-696-4420 and ask for Cpl. Miller or call the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.