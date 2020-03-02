HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man who allegedly admitted to killing his aunt last week inside her Charleston Avenue home prior to first responders being alerted to a fire at the scene has a criminal history, including accusations of attempted murder.
Joshua Douglas Hatten, 30, of Huntington, is currently charged with murder in the death of 75-year-old Theresa Sue Wilson, who was located inside her home in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue after the Huntington Fire Department responded to a fire at the address.
He is currently housed at the Western Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
According to the criminal complaint, at about 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, police were called to a welfare check at the Charleston Avenue home. At the same time, 911 dispatchers received calls reported a fire at the same location. Firefighters arrived to heavy fire conditions and a fully engulfed residence.
Wilson was located inside and pronounced dead at the scene.
A witness told police they saw the defendant leaving the house moments before they noticed the fire. His address is listed as being at the same residence.
Hatten was later located and came to the Huntington Police headquarters under his own will, at which time he allegedly admitted to killing the victim.
The defendant has been charged with attempted murder at least once before.
In 2009 Hatten received a sentence of one to five years in prison in state court after he admitted to wanton endangerment, escape from home confinement and conspiracy. Two indictments initially alleged attempted first degree murder, burglary, petit larceny, wanton endangerment, conspiracy, fleeing and two counts of escape from home confinement.
In that case authorities said a victim was in his bed in the 400 block of Main Street in August 2007 when he heard what he thought was firecrackers outside and went to investigate. When he went out the front odor, he allegedly saw a man raise a shotgun toward his head.
The suspect began to fire and the man covered his daughter and lay on the floor for protection, police said at the time.
Just months after being released from prison on those charges, Hatten began his involvement with the “Smokin’ Aces” establishment, a law enforcement manufactured marketplace, where he participated in illegal activity.
In 2011, he was sentenced in federal court to serve five years and 10 months, with three years of supervised release after his release, in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and making counterfeit Federal Reserve notes. Hatten admitted that he knowingly sold firearms, controlled substances and counterfeit Federal Reserve notes to undercover agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives between September and October 2010.
Hatten appeared in federal court in July 2018, at which time his supervised release was revoked. He was then sentenced to serve a year and six months in prison to complete his sentence.
Federal records also indicate Hatten has a history of substance use disorder.