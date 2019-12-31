HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a chimney fire that claimed the life of one man and injured a woman in Milton on Tuesday.
At about 11 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire in the 3000 block of Sansom Court in Milton, said Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle. One of the homeowners, Alice Hiles, called 911 after her house filled up with smoke. Hiles was in the home's upstairs and her husband, Don Hiles, was downstairs.
Firefighters were able to get Alice Hiles out of the home, but Don Hiles succumbed to injuries caused by the smoke, Zerkle said. Alice Hiles was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. Zerkle was unsure about the couple's ages, but said they were elderly.
At this time, the fire does not appear to be suspicious. Assistant State Fire Marshal Tim Chastain is investigating.