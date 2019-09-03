HUNTINGTON — Nearly three years after a dead man was found in the crawlspace of a Highlawn neighborhood home in 2016, a Kentucky man has been indicted for concealing the victim's body.
Michael Vest, of Russell, Kentucky, was first charged with felony concealing a deceased human body in September 2016 after detectives stated fingerprints and shoe prints found at the scene of where they discovered the body of Joseph D. Earwood, 33, of Ashland, matched Vest's, according to criminal complaints from Cabell County Magistrate Court.
Earwood's body was discovered when police were called to the 2700 block of Latulle Avenue about 8:40 a.m. Sept. 8, 2016, for reports of a body found inside the house. The body was found decomposing but identifiable as Earwood.
The complaint said there was an “extensive amount of blood transfer” showing the body had been moved from the house’s basement to the crawl space. A bloody fingerprint and show print were found at the scene, both later determined to have belonged to Vest.
Vest has not been charged directly in Earwood's death, then-Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli said in a release, though autopsies determined Earwood died due to violence.
On the day police arrived to the Latulle Avenue home to investigate, neighbors said a family had recently moved out of the home, while others said they had seen a couple unpacking boxes. One individual said they smelled an odor in the neighborhood but thought it was from a deceased animal.
Vest waived his right to a preliminary hearing in 2016, which sent the case to the grand jury. However, Vest was returned to Kentucky to face outstanding burglary warrants before Cabell County proceeded with the case.
Vest is currently incarcerated in Western Kentucky on charges of promoting contraband and two counts each of theft by unlawful taking and burglary.
