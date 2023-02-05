HUNTINGTON — A man was shot by Huntington Police officers early Sunday after police said he threatened Cabell County EMS personnel with a handgun and then presented the gun in front of officers.
The man, Luis Gonzalez, 47, was taken to a local hospital after the shooting incident in the 900 block of 13th Street. His injuries appear to be non-life threatening, according to HPD.
Officers responded to a convenience store at the corner of 8th Street and 9th Avenue at approximately 1:30 a.m. A man had threatened Cabell County EMS personnel with a handgun and fled the area on foot, according to a news release from HPD.
A Huntington Police K-9 unit tracked the suspect to the 900 block of 13th Street. The man presented the gun in front of officers, which resulted in an officer shooting the man. Officers provided medical care to Gonzalez until Cabell County EMS arrived and took him to a local hospital. None of the officers sustained any injuries.
Gonzalez will be charged with multiple felony counts of wanton endangerment.
Huntington Police detectives and members of the Forensic Investigations Unit responded and are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information should call 304-696-4420 or can leave tips anonymously at 304-696-4444.
