HUNTINGTON — A man was shot by Huntington Police officers early Sunday after police said he threatened Cabell County EMS personnel with a handgun and then presented the gun in front of officers.

The man, Luis Gonzalez, 47, was taken to a local hospital after the shooting incident in the 900 block of 13th Street. His injuries appear to be non-life threatening, according to HPD.

