MILTON — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was shot just outside of Milton on Tuesday evening.
According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, police were called to a shooting on Hayleigh Street in Milton about 6 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, they found a man had been shot in the chest by another man.
Zerkle said the accused shooter surrendered to police upon arrival and has been cooperative.
“The two men knew each other. Right now one has been shot one or two times. I’m not sure,” he said. “He’s been transported to the hospital. I don’t know his condition yet.”
Zerkle said detectives and other deputies will remain on scene Tuesday evening to investigate in order to determine if charges will be filed in the incident.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.