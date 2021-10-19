The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MILTON — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was shot just outside of Milton on Tuesday evening.

According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, police were called to a shooting on Hayleigh Street in Milton about 6 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, they found a man had been shot in the chest by another man.

Zerkle said the accused shooter surrendered to police upon arrival and has been cooperative.

“The two men knew each other. Right now one has been shot one or two times. I’m not sure,” he said. “He’s been transported to the hospital. I don’t know his condition yet.”

Zerkle said detectives and other deputies will remain on scene Tuesday evening to investigate in order to determine if charges will be filed in the incident.

