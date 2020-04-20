HUNTINGTON — Two children and an adult male died in a Monday morning house fire, according to Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader.
“A 30-year-old male was found deceased outside of the home, along with two children found inside,” Rader said. “A third child is unaccounted for at this time.”
Rader said the ages of the children are 8, 3 and 2, but would not give any other details regarding the gender of the kids or which ones had died in the fire.
“We can’t release any of those details at this time,” she said. “We are still trying to find the child that is unaccounted for.”
Rader said when firefighters arrived at the scene of the home in the 2800 block of Cottage Street they encountered intense flames.
“This heavy, hot fire collapsed part of the structure,” she said. “It was so hot that it melted siding on a home across the street and also damaged the homes on each side of the home that was on fire.”
Another problem for firefighters had to do with ammunition inside the home.
“We had ammo exploding when we arrived on scene,” she said.
Rader said the fire so was intense, officials may not be able to determine how the fire started.
“We have the Fire Marshal on the scene, along with law enforcement and EMS, and we will be on scene all day sifting through the debris,” Rader said.
She said the Fire Marshal is trying to determine the cause of the fire.
“This is an ongoing investigation, and we will be here until it is concluded,” Rader said.