HUNTINGTON — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., will hold a public town hall in Huntington on the fiscal year 2021 budget, college affordability, broadband access, health care and other issues facing West Virginia and the nation.

The town hall will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Robert C. Byrd Institute, 1050 4th Ave. in Huntington. Another town hall event will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the University of Charleston’s Erma Byrd Gallery, 2300 MacCorkle Ave. SE in Charleston.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.