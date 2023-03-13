The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Mardi Gras
Buy Now

A sports betting kiosk at Mardi Gras Casino and Resort is shown. Five casinos in West Virginia, including Mardi Gras Casino in Cross Lanes, offer sports gambling.

 KENNY KEMP | HD Media

Problem gambling is all gambling behavior patterns that compromise, disrupt or damage personal, family, or vocational pursuits. At least one in 50 adults in West Virginia will experience problem gambling. It is also becoming an increasingly concerning issue among adolescents.

That is why the Problem Gambling Help Network of West Virginia, in collaboration with the National Council on Problem Gambling, dedicated March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

