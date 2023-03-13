Problem gambling is all gambling behavior patterns that compromise, disrupt or damage personal, family, or vocational pursuits. At least one in 50 adults in West Virginia will experience problem gambling. It is also becoming an increasingly concerning issue among adolescents.
That is why the Problem Gambling Help Network of West Virginia, in collaboration with the National Council on Problem Gambling, dedicated March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month.
During March, the Problem Gambling Help Network of West Virginia will provide several free online and in-person clinical trainings, promote awareness and host screening days. A complete list of activities and locations for screening can be found at1800GAMBLER.net.
“If you spend more time or money than you’d like, and you’ve tried to unsuccessfully to quit on your own, call us before it gets worse. Most people who receive our services can quit gambling within six months,” said Jennifer Davis-Walton, director of the Problem Gambling Help Network of West Virginia.
Problem Gambling Awareness Month is designed to coincide each year with March Madness, during which Americans are expected to wager over $3 billion. Sports bettors are at a particularly high-risk for developing a gambling problem.
According to theNational Survey on Gambling Attitudes and Gambling Experiences 2.0, four out of five sports bettors reported often needing to gamble more for the same feeling of excitement. In West Virginia, most helpline calls are from people who gamble at neighborhood video poker machines or on sports or casinos on their mobile devices.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER or visit1800gambler.net. Treatment options include in-person or telehealth counseling, support groups, self-exclusion software that disallows devices to access gambling sites, several self-help resources.
