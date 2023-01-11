The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Jeremy Smith, program director for the First Choice Services’ West Virginia Navigator, speaks during a news conference regarding ACA Marketplace open enrollment and resources on Tuesday at St. Mary’s Conference Center in Huntington.

The deadline to enroll in Marketplace health insurance coverage for 2023 is Sunday, Jan. 15.

In West Virginia, First Choice Services continues to expand its WV Navigator program. The program provides free assistance to people finding and selecting healthcare options through the Marketplace, Medicaid and CHIP.

