Jeremy Smith, program director for the First Choice Services’ West Virginia Navigator, speaks during a news conference regarding ACA Marketplace open enrollment and resources on Tuesday at St. Mary’s Conference Center in Huntington.
The deadline to enroll in Marketplace health insurance coverage for 2023 is Sunday, Jan. 15.
In West Virginia, First Choice Services continues to expand its WV Navigator program. The program provides free assistance to people finding and selecting healthcare options through the Marketplace, Medicaid and CHIP.
West Virginia is seeing an increase in enrollment this year, with 22.7% more people enrolling than last year, according to WV Navigator Director Jeremy Smith.
Smith says WV Navigator will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. by phone all week and on Saturday, Jan. 14 and from 8 a.m. to noon by phone on Sunday, Jan. 15. Free assistance from the WV Navigator program is available by calling 304-356-5834 or visiting www.ACANavigator.com.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
