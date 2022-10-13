HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s basketball teams will publicly showcase their talent as they tip off their preseasons with an outdoor event in downtown Huntington tonight.
The Hoops in Huntington free outdoor event featuring Marshall University’s men’s and women’s basketball teams is set to start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, on 3rd Avenue in front of Pullman Square with a kids knockout competition and autographs.
Third Avenue is transforming from a highly trafficked road between the Marshall University Visual Arts Center and Pullman Square to a makeshift basketball court with a black and green Thundering Herd theme.
Marshall Athletics began building the customized court early Thursday. It will open to fans at 6 p.m.
The event will include student-athlete introductions for the Thundering Herd men’s and women’s teams, along with a skills challenge; 3-point competition; 3-on-3 game; hot shot competition; and scrimmage on the outdoor court. Some events will feature the women and men of the teams going head-to-head.
The events will be judged by local celebrities, including Huntington Mayor Steve Williams and Marshall University Student Body President Isabella Griffiths.
Christian Spears, Marshall’s director of athletics, said the event will also have interactive games, prizes, inflatables, vendors and poster signings all for Herd fans in the heart of the city.
Similar events kicking off the NCAA basketball season will happen across the country, as the date was set by the NCAA to mark the transition from off-season to the preseason, two weeks ahead of games set to start in late October.
The Thundering Herd men’s season opener is set for Friday, Oct. 28, in an exhibition game against the University of Charleston. Its first regular season game is Nov. 7 at Queens, in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the men’s team will return home Nov. 14 to face Tennessee Tech.
