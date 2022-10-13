The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s basketball teams will publicly showcase their talent as they tip off their preseasons with an outdoor event in downtown Huntington tonight.

The Hoops in Huntington free outdoor event featuring Marshall University’s men’s and women’s basketball teams is set to start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, on 3rd Avenue in front of Pullman Square with a kids knockout competition and autographs.

