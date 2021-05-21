HUNTINGTON — Marshall University's Board of Governors will meet at 2:30 p.m. Friday to approve a new contract for Thundering Herd men's soccer coach Chris Grassie, according to a university spokesperson.
Grassie led Marshall University to its first national championship in men's soccer on Monday when the team defeated Indiana, 1-0, in overtime at Sahlen's Stadium in Cary, North Carolina.
If approved, it appears Grassie will agree to the deal after a post on social media around 12:45 p.m. Friday.
"Marshall are champions right now," Grassie's post said. "But we will be better. Huntington is full of lovely people committed to making it the greatest place in the country, and Marshall the best. We will do this together. I'm in."
The new deal is the second in two years for Grassie, who also earned an extension and new contract after leading the Herd to the NCAA Tournament during the 2019 season.
