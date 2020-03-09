HUNTINGTON — As the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continues to climb, Marshall University officials on Monday extended the school’s ban on all university-sponsored international travel and established a mandatory travel registry.
Marshall has extended the prohibition on university-sponsored international travel through at least April 30. The situation will be reassessed at that time and a decision made regarding future travel.
As spring break approaches, officials urge students, faculty and staff who have plans to travel either internationally or to affected areas in the U.S. to strongly reconsider their travel, taking into account the possibility of travel delays, future quarantines or prolonged self-isolation once home.
Members of the Marshall community who do travel internationally now must register personal as well as professional travel in the university's new mandatory international travel registry. Any student, faculty or staff member returning to the U.S. from any country determined by the Centers for Disease Control to be a Warning Level 3 (Avoid Nonessential Travel) will be asked to undergo quarantine at their permanent home residence for a minimum of 14 days prior to returning to campus.
The university is in regular communication with students currently abroad on exchange and other programs, regarding how to monitor and assess their current situations based on conditions in the country they are visiting.
“The decisions we are making rely heavily on the guidance we are receiving from the Centers for Disease Control, the State of West Virginia and local health departments, and are intended to protect the health and welfare of our faculty, staff, students and communities,” the university said in an e-mail this afternoon to students, faculty and staff.
Additional information about COVID-19 and the university’s response is available at www.marshall.edu/coronavirus. For information about the university’s Infectious Disease Preparedness plan, e-mail safety@marshall.edu.