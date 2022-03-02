Pro-Ukrainian people wave Ukrainian flags as they shout slogans during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russia's military assault on Ukraine is now in its sixth day. A miles-long convoy of Russian tanks and armored vehicles is inching closer to the Ukrainian capital and fighting has intensified on the ground as Russia stepped up shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University will present a virtual panel discussion at 2 p.m., today, March 2, with several faculty members, including Anara Tabyshalieva, an associate professor of history with expertise on war and peacebuilding in the Russian, Eurasian and Asian regions. She was born in the Soviet Union and has worked in Russia.
Joining Tabyshalieva for “Urgent Panel: War in Ukraine” will be longtime Marshall biology professor Victor Fet, a native of Ukraine who grew up in Russia, and Kateryna Rudnytzky Schray, a faculty administrator and professor of English, whose family is from Ukraine and who has taught at the university level in that country. Stefan Schoeberlein, an assistant professor of English and native of Germany, will also join the panel and provide perspectives on the European Union reaction.
The panel discussion will be moderated by Robert Bookwalter, dean of the College of Liberal Arts. It is sponsored by Marshall Libraries and was initiated by Fet, who still has many friends and relatives in both Ukraine and Russia.
The four-member panel will answer questions such as why the invasion is happening, how the people of Ukraine are responding, what can the West do to stop the war and does the war threaten Europe?
Also, at 5 p.m., Wednesday, on the Memorial Plaza, Marshall University’s Student Government Association and the Office of Military and Veterans Affairs have planned a candlelight vigil for the conflict. It is expected that brief remarks by several members of the Marshall community will also occur. Organizers say mental health experts will be available, if needed.
