Lanette Anderson, of South Charleston, left, Mike Anderson, of South Charleston, and Nancy Lawson, of Hamlin, celebrate following a Marshall touchdown during a 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl watch party on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Carolyn and Todd Schwarz, of Charleston, left, and John Naylor, of Charleston, watch the game together during a 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl watch party on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Mike Anderson, of South Charleston, left, speaks with Nancy Lawson, of Hamiln, as they attend a 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl watch party on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Mike Nichols, of Catlettsburg, Ky., left, speaks with Michael Nichols, of Crown City, Ohio, during a 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl watch party on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — They may not have had the same proximity to the ocean, but Monday’s bowl game victory was just as sweet for Thundering Herd fans in Huntington.
Marshall’s football team won the 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl over the UConn Huskies, 28-14.
Thousands of fans donned their green Herd gear to help fill the stands at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina, and back home, even more supporters gathered at bars, restaurants and on campus to collectively support their team.
The Cam Henderson Center welcomed people for an afternoon bowl watch party with free popcorn. Other local establishments opened early to air the game for patrons.
