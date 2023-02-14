The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

GiveKidsaSmileEvent_2019.jpg

A patient receives treatment at the 2019 Give Kids a Smile dental clinic event in 2019.

 Courtesy of Marshall Health

HUNTINGTON — Marshall Health will host its annual Give Kids A Smile dental clinic Friday, Feb. 17.

Uninsured children can receive free dental services by appointment from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Marshall Dentistry & Oral Surgery, 1616 13th Ave., Suite 200, in the Fairfield Building in Huntington.

