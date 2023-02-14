HUNTINGTON — Marshall Health will host its annual Give Kids A Smile dental clinic Friday, Feb. 17.
Uninsured children can receive free dental services by appointment from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Marshall Dentistry & Oral Surgery, 1616 13th Ave., Suite 200, in the Fairfield Building in Huntington.
Give Kids A Smile is a national initiative founded by the American Dental Association (ADA). This annual volunteer event helps underserved children who aren’t getting the oral health care they need. More than half of children ages 6 to 8 have had cavities in their primary (baby) teeth, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Children from low-income families are twice as likely to have untreated cavities. This is the third year Marshall Health has hosted a free dental clinic during National Children’s Dental Health Month.
“This event not only provides much needed dental care, it is also an opportunity to educate children and their parents or guardians about the importance of teeth (including baby teeth) and maintaining good oral hygiene,” said Raj K. Khanna, D.M.D., M.D., chair of the department of dentistry, oral & maxillofacial surgery at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “We are glad to host this event for our community.”
The Give Kids A Smile event is open to any child 18 years of age and younger from a low-income family with no dental insurance.
Patients will be seen by appointment only. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Marshall Dentistry & Oral Surgery at 304-691-1247.
