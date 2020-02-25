HUNTINGTON — Uninsured children can receive free dental services by appointment from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Marshall Dentistry, 1616 13th Ave., Suite 200, in the Fairfield Building in Huntington.
Give Kids A Smile is a national initiative founded by the American Dental Association. This annual volunteer event helps underserved children who aren’t getting the oral health care they need. This is the second year Marshall Health has hosted a free dental clinic during National Children’s Dental Health Month.
Joining Drs. Raj Khanna, William Myers, Joey Roy and Malav Shah of Marshall Dentistry & Oral Surgery for the event will be several staff from the dental offices of James Butler, James Hall and Thomas Tyree.
“This event not only provides much-needed dental care, it also provides an opportunity to educate kids and their parents/guardians about the importance of oral hygiene,” said Khanna, chair of the department of dentistry, oral and maxillofacial surgery at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, in a news release.
Marshall Dentistry’s Give Kids A Smile event is open to any child 18 and younger from a low-income family with no dental insurance. Patients will be seen by appointment only. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Marshall Dentistry & Oral Surgery at 304-691-1247.