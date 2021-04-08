The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall Health, in collaboration with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, will offer free HIV tests and COVID-19 vaccines from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at the health department at 703 7th Ave. in Huntington.

“For the health of our entire community, it’s important to continue HIV testing and COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Dr. Andrea Lauffer, Marshall Health pediatrician and medical director for Cabell County Schools.

The testing and vaccines are free (insurance will not be billed) and quick. No appointments are necessary. There is no age restriction for the confidential HIV tests (parental consent is not required by law), but individuals must be 18 or older to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Free TTA bus transportation to the health department is available, and swag bags will be distributed while supplies last.

HIV is a virus that can lead to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) if not treated. HIV is preventable, and those at high risk may benefit from taking medication referred to as PrEP. HIV/AIDS cannot be cured, but it can be treated. Getting tested is the only way to find out if you have HIV. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in seven people with HIV in the U.S. do not know they are infected.

